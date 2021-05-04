The Latest: EU leader: Quarter of residents receive 1st shot

FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement during the second day of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels. The president of the European Unions executive arm says a quarter of all EU residents have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Vaccination is gaining speed across the EU: we have just passed 150 million vaccinations, Ursula von der Leyen said in a message posted on Twitter. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS — The president of the European Union’s executive arm says a quarter of all EU residents have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

After a slow start to its vaccination campaign, the European Union has sped up the pace of immunization as vaccine supplies in the 27-nation region increased in recent weeks.

“Vaccination is gaining speed across the EU: we have just passed 150 million vaccinations,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a message posted on Twitter. “A quarter of all Europeans have had their first dose. We’ll have enough doses for vaccinating 70% of EU adults in July.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— ‘Horrible’ weeks ahead as India’s virus catastrophe worsens

— FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

Ad

— Virus cases plunge and LA, San Francisco come back to life

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad