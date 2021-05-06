Super Thursday: Britain votes in bumper crop of elections

A man walks past a polling station in the Bank View Cafe in Sheffield, England as polls open for local, mayoral, Welsh and Scottish Government elections, Thursday May 6, 2021. Millions of people across Britain will cast a ballot on Thursday, in local elections, the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election. A Westminster special-election is also taking place in Hartlepool, England. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

LONDON – Polling stations across Britain opened Thursday for what are considered the biggest set of elections outside a general election, local and regional contests that could have huge repercussion for the future of the United Kingdom.

On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, around 50 million voters were asked to cast ballots up and down the land in elections that had been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. At stake are governments for Scotland and Wales, big city mayors, including for London and Manchester, as well as thousands of council members, police commissioners and other local authorities.

Every adult in England, Scotland and Wales will be eligible to vote in at least one election. No elections are taking place in Northern Ireland.

A special election will also fill the U.K. parliamentary seat of Hartlepool in the north of England. The vote there could provide evidence as to whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party continues to make inroads in parts of the country that the Labour Party dominated for decades.

Ad

The result of that race is expected early Friday, but the outcomes of the other elections will take longer, with some possibly not emerging until Sunday, partly because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

While more voters are expected to cast postal ballots in the elections, people going to polling stations were encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil and to wear a face covering.

Many of the elections should have been held at this time last last year, but the onset of the pandemic prompted a one-year delay.

The one with the potential to have the biggest U.K-wide implications is the one taking place in Scotland, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum in the country.

Ad

Ad