Belarus sprinter wants to run but safety is her focus now

Police officers guard outside the Poland Embassy Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Poland granted a visa Monday to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who said she feared for her safety and that her team's officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government was accused of diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

MOSCOW – Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told The Associated Press she hopes to continue her career, but for now her safety remains a priority.

“For now I just want to safely arrive in Europe ... meet with people who have been helping me and make a decision what to do next,” Tsimanouskaya said.

“I would very much like to continue my sporting career because I’m just 24 and I had plans for two more Olympics at least,” she said. ”(But) for now, the only thing that concerns me is my safety.”

Poland granted Tsimanouskaya a visa Monday, and she will fly to Warsaw on Wednesday after her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government has been cracking down on dissent.

The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics. The runner said on her Instagram account that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event.

The runner was then apparently hustled to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and instead approached police for help.