Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 file photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied raises his fist to bystanders as he stroll along the avenue Bourguiba in Tunis, Tunisia. Tunisias president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister and freezing parliament. President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time the Tunisian Constitution allows for such special measures. Instead, he issued a decree late Monday saying that exceptional measures would remain in place until further notice. (Slim Abid/Tunisian Presidency via AP, File)

