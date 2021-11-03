78º
World

4-year-old Australian girl who was missing for 18 days is rescued

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Child, Australia
A girl taken from her family's campsite in Western Australia has been found safe, after being missing for 18 days.

MELBOURNE, Australia – Police in Western Australia rescued a 4-year-old girl who was missing for 18 days, prompting a nationwide search.

Cleo Smith was taken from her family’s tent, when they were camping in the same small town of Carnarvon where they live, last month.

Police broke down the door of her captor’s home and found Cleo “alive and well.” The home where she was found is less than 10 minutes from her family’s home.

The captor, a 36-year-old man, who had no connections to the family, is now in police custody.

