80º

LIVE

World

Caught on Camera: Close call for teens on train tracks

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Caught on Camera, World
3 teenagers had a close call with a train on the tracks in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada – Three teenagers came within feet of being hit by a moving train on the tracks in Toronto earlier this month.

Transit officials posted the video of the incident, where you can see the teenagers walking on the tracks as the train approaches.

According to officials, the train engineer applied the brake, but said there was no way they could stop the train on time.

The teenagers managed to get out of the way just in time, with moments to spare.

Transit officials want to remind people how dangerous it is to walk on the tracks.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email