Caught on Camera: Close call for teens on train tracks

3 teenagers had a close call with a train on the tracks in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada – Three teenagers came within feet of being hit by a moving train on the tracks in Toronto earlier this month.

Transit officials posted the video of the incident, where you can see the teenagers walking on the tracks as the train approaches.

According to officials, the train engineer applied the brake, but said there was no way they could stop the train on time.

The teenagers managed to get out of the way just in time, with moments to spare.

Transit officials want to remind people how dangerous it is to walk on the tracks.