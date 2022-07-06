Suspect in Haiti president’s assassination pleads not guilty

(Joseph Odelyn, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - First Lady Martine Moise, center, attends a memorial service for her late husband President Jovenel Moise, at the National Pantheon Museum, in Port-au-Prince Haiti, July 21, 2021. Rodolphe Jaar, a businessman with dual Haitian and Chilean nationality pleaded not guilty Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to two criminal charges for the 2021 assassination of Moise. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

MIAMI – One of the main suspects in last year’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Miami.

Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death.

If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A judge accepted Jaar’s plea during a Wednesday hearing that lasted less than five minutes.

The 49-year-old businessman is a dual Haitian-Chilean citizen who had been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

The plea comes almost a year after Moïse was slain at his home.