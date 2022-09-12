Body of Queen Elizabeth II to lie in rest in Scotland

The body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the Royal residence in Scotland Monday.

Britain’s new king and queen consort met with members of Parliament Monday at Westminster Hall before traveling back to Scotland to join other members of the royal family for a procession to St. Giles Cathedral, where the queen’s coffin will lie in rest to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

The queen’s final journey began on Sunday. Her casket -- draped in the Scottish royal standard – was adorned with a wreath of her favorite flowers.

Leaving her beloved Balmoral estate, a procession carrying her coffin took the long road towards Edinburgh.

“(It’s) just important to say goodbye. She has been on the throne for a long time. So, yes, it means a lot,” one mourner, Elaine Robertson, said.

Across the Scottish countryside, thousands lined the way to say goodbye to their queen.

“She loved Ballater, she loved Royal Deeside, and we loved her as well,” Pauline Lawson said.

Some even threw flowers as the hearse drove by. In some places, farmers showed up with an honor guard of tractors.

“This is the farming community doing their part to show their appreciation for what she had done for agriculture,” Jim Smith said.

Later down the road, a dozen horses payed tribute to the queen, who was an equestrian in her younger years.

And in Edinburgh, this final leg of the procession was eventually met by members of the royal regiment of Scotland.

“We’re part of history standing here,” one mourner said.

Some of the queen’s children greeted the coffin in silence, including Princess Anne, who gave a curtsey.

Charles III has also been formally proclaimed king in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

A procession will be held later Monday morning from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral. A service will then be held inside the cathedral.