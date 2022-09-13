Queen Elizabeth II’s casket arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket arrived to Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening after lying in state in Scotland.

Many gathered in the mall despite the rainy and cold conditions for the first time the queen was back in London since the announcement of her death.

She is currently in the Bow Room for one night until she will be moved on Wednesday.

The Royal Air Force aircraft arrived a little before 7 p.m. local time.

Princess Ann was onboard, traveling with her mother to a beautiful ceremony that was quiet but poignant.

The coffin was carried out of the aircraft, still draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath over the top.

The look on Princess Anne’s face was so memorable. She even released a statement saying she was so fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her mother’s life, at the end saying thank you.

The hearse then made its way to Buckingham Palace, about a 45 minute drive from Northolt Airport.

People lined the streets for miles and the oncoming traffic even stopped near the median as drivers got out of their cars to pay respects to the queen as she drove by.

Then came the arrival of the casket to Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria memorial with thousands watching. The coffin was lit up brightly so that everyone got a chance to see it.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and the queen consort left Scotland Tuesday for Northern Ireland as part of their tour of nations.

The new monarch met with political leaders who expressed their condolences.

“(The) queen never ceased to pray for the best of times,” the king said.

Earlier in the day, people waited outside St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh for up to six hours to pay their respects to the late monarch, whose body is now in London.

Some of the mourners in Scotland stayed overnight to secure their place in line, and even children lined up before heading to school.

“I just wanted to be here, just to show, you know, the family last respects,” Marilyn Mclear said.

King Charles III and the queen consort left Edinburgh Tuesday morning and headed to Belfast after a somber day Monday.

The king and his three siblings took part in a procession to St. Giles Cathedral, where they held vigil Monday night.

Tuesday’s stop in Belfast marks the final stop of his tour of the United Kingdom.

The king and the queen consort arrived there just after 12 p.m. local time.

Just like Monday, he received condolences from the speaker of Northern Ireland’s assembly.

He also visited Hillsborough Castle, which is the official royal residence in Northern Ireland. There, he met privately with the secretary of state and other politicians.

The queen’s casket arrived back at Buckingham Palace around 8 p.m. local time. It will lie in state at Westminster Hall starting Wednesday.

Her funeral will be held next Monday.

