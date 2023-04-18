G7 vows to intensify sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine

Clockwise from left, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora pose for photographs at the start of the fifth working session of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)

KARUIZAWA – Group of Seven foreign ministers vowed to intensify sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine as they wrapped up their meeting in Japan on Tuesday.

"We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them," the G-7 ministers said in a communique released after the meeting Tuesday.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia’s attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” they said. The ministers also agreed to continue their utmost support for Ukraine.

Other key issues at the G-7 foreign ministers' meeting included China, Taiwan and cooperation with the so-called Global South countries.