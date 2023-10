6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan, USGS says

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo) (Uncredited, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ISLAMABAD – A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, more than a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages.

