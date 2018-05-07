George Zimmerman charged with aggravated stalking in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - George Zimmerman was accused of calling 55 times and writing 67 text messages and 27 e-mails in nine days. The controversial Florida man also threatened to feed a man to an alligator. He was charged Monday with aggravated stalking in Seminole County.

Zimmerman is the 34-year-old Peruvian-American neighborhood watchdog known for the Feb. 26, 2012 fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. He was found not guilty of the second-degree murder charge stemming from the shooting July 14, 2013.

"I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me," Zimmerman said in a 2012 story published by Blast, which he then sent to threaten Dennis Warren, a private investigator, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office detectives.

The alleged threat: "I know how to handle people ... I have since February of 2012," and "Anyone who (expletives) with my parents will be fed to an alligator."

The Brevard and Seminole State Attorney's Office prosecutors say Warren was working on a Cinemart Productions documentary about Trayvon when Zimmerman threatened to feed him to an alligator.

"Dennis is a [expletive] who bothered my uncle in his home," Zimmerman reportedly wrote in a text message. "Local or former law officer, he's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?"

Warren told deputies it all started when he left Zimmerman a voicemail Sept. 21, and the producer for the documentary told Warren Dec. 13 that he had been receiving threats.

Zimmerman is scheduled to appear in Seminole County court May 30.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.