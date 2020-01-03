These Miami-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Jett, Jack Russell terrier mix

Jett is a sweet male Jack Russell terrier puppy being cared for at Just Jacks Rescue, Inc.

Just Jacks Rescue, Inc. recommends he be placed in a home without small children. Good news: He's already house-trained and has been vaccinated.

From Jett's current caretaker:

Jett is sweet, calm and cuddly. He's about six to eight months old and weighs eight pounds. This fun-loving guy loves to play tug of war and will get along great with your other dogs. If you've got a doggie playmate at home, please consider adopting him.

Apply to adopt Jett today at Petfinder.

Lucy, Yorkshire terrier

Lucy is a lovable female Yorkshire terrier puppy in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love.

Lucy loves other dogs. Saving Paws 4 Love, however, thinks she will do best in a home without small children. She has been vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Lucy today at Petfinder.

Daisy Mae, Yorkshire terrier

Daisy Mae is a charming female Yorkshire terrier puppy staying at United Yorkie Rescue.

Daisy Mae loves to socialize — she'll get along great with other dogs. She is vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Daisy Mae today at Petfinder.

Mia, American bulldog

Mia is a sweet female American bulldog puppy currently residing at Saving Paws 4 Love.

She has had all her shots.

Notes from Mia's caretakers:

Mia is as friendly as can be. This 7-month-old puppy likes to play with other dogs and kids.

Read more about how to adopt Mia on Petfinder.

