These Miami-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lolito, toy fox terrier mix

Lolito is a male toy fox terrier puppy being kept at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

Lolito has been vaccinated.

Notes from Lolito's caretakers:

Lolito's mom was surrendered to our shelter after we convinced the owner to let her go. At that time, she was being kept outside in a cage, and we didn't know she was pregnant. Now, her baby Lolito has the chance for the happy life he deserves. Apply today to adopt this cutie!

Oscar, toy fox terrier mix

Oscar is a male toy fox terrier puppy currently residing at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

He has had all his shots.

Notes from Oscar's caretakers:

Oscar's mom was surrendered to our shelter after we convinced the owner to let her go. At that time, she was being kept outside in a cage, and we didn't know she was pregnant. Fortunately, her baby Oscar has the chance for a happy life. If you can handle his adorableness, apply today to bring him home!

Tita, chihuahua

Tita is an adorable female chihuahua puppy in the care of Saving Paws 4 Love.

Saving Paws 4 Love wants to place Tita in a home without small children.

