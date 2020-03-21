5 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Sophia, pit bull terrier

Sophia is a sweet female pit bull terrier dog currently residing at ResQMe, A Homeless Dog Mission.

Sophia is already spayed and vaccinated. Good news: She's already house-trained.

From Sophia's current caretaker:

I was found as a stray by MDAS (Miami-Dade Animal Services) and rescued by a Good Samaritan. After being treated by a vet, I'm a happy girl. My foster mom is a nice lady who gives me hugs and kisses and tells me how beautiful I am, even without my eye. I’m ready for that furever family—the family I've never had.

Roxy, Labrador retriever mix

Roxy is a winsome female Labrador retriever mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Roxy loves other dogs. She's vaccinated and spayed. She is already house-trained.

Notes from Roxy's caretakers:

I love life and getting attention from human friends. I enjoy going to parks, meeting new doggie friends, and taking naps. If you need a cuddle buddy, I'm your gal! There's nothing in life that I want more than affection and love. What are you waiting for? Adopt me today!

Jacque, Rhodesian ridgeback mix

Jacque is a male Rhodesian ridgeback mix in the care of Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

He is already vaccinated and neutered.

Jacque's current caretakers say:

Hi! I'm Jacque. Maybe you've seen my story on social media. I was found with a deep wound on my neck likely caused by rope or wire. With the helps of PAWS, I'm now fully recovered and on a journey to find a happy family where I will feel loved. If you have a big bed and need some company, I'm your dog!

Lulu, Chinese crested dog mix

Lulu is a female Chinese crested dog mix being kept at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Lulu gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed.

From Lulu's current caretaker:

Hello world! I'm Lulu—a super senior pup that's looking for a home to spend my last years. I'm 14 years young, easily make doggie friends and enjoy the company from the humans. If you want an easygoing lap dog, then I'm your girl! To adopt me, just fill out an application.

Paco, Labrador retriever mix

Paco is a sweet male Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

He's already been neutered.

Paco's current caretakers say:

Hi, my name is PACO. I just arrived at PAWS4you. The humans here are getting to know me, so they can write a great bio for me. Check back in a couple of days!

