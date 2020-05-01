These Miami-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Toby, Yorkshire terrier

Toby is a male Yorkshire terrier staying at United Yorkie Rescue.

Toby loves to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. Fear not: He is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Toby's caretakers:

Toby is a very sweet boy. He is absolutely beautiful with gorgeous silver fur, chocolate socks and dark ear tips. He has the face of an angel, and he looks like he is smiling. He loves to cuddle, is good in the car and sleeps through the night.

Bosco, American bulldog mix

Bosco is a handsome male American bulldog mix being kept at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Bosco will do best with an owner who has time to bond with him and a home free of other dogs, cats and children. He's already vaccinated and neutered, and he's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Milo, German shepherd and Samoyed mix

Milo is a charming male German shepherd and Samoyed mix currently residing at Saving Paws 4 Love.

Milo needs special time to bond with you: He will need a home free of other dogs, cats and children. He's neutered and vaccinated, and he's mastered his house-training etiquette.

Taco, wirehaired terrier mix

Taco is an adorable male wirehaired terrier mix in the care of Fairy Tails.

Taco will do best in a home without small children. He has already had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Notes from Taco's caretakers:

Taco is so cute, and he loves to cuddle.

Coco, American bulldog

Coco is a male American bulldog currently residing at Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Coco is eager to make friends, and he gets along well with other dogs. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots.

From Coco's current caretaker:

Coco is a big baby who is extremely sweet, very loving and protective. He is a mellow dog, good on walks and loves cuddling. Coco needs a strong and experienced pet owner, because even though he's a softy, he's a big, powerful boy. A fenced-in yard for him to exercise and no small children would be best.

Kylo, greyhound and chihuahua mix

Kylo is a male greyhound and chihuahua mix staying at Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Kylo is vaccinated.

From Kylo's current caretaker:

Kylo definitely needs a home with another dog and a secure fenced-in yard.

Clio, pit bull terrier mix

Clio is a female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Clio is vaccinated.

Here's what Clio's friends at Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary think of her:

Clio is a precious girl who loves to play any chance she gets. Her idea fur-ever home would have another dog or a child.

