3 furry felines to adopt now in Miami

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Stevie, Bombay

Stevie is a handsome male Bombay cat being cared for at Fur Angels Rescue.

Stevie is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with your other cats. No need to worry: He's already been house-trained. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered.

Here's what Stevie's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of him:

Stevie is looking for a new home after his owner passed away unexpectedly. He is initially a bit shy but so friendly and loving once he warms up you.

Read more about Stevie on Petfinder.

Spooky, Bombay

Spooky is a sweet female Bombay cat currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue.

Spooky is happy to keep company with other cats. Fear not: She's already been house-trained. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Spooky's caretakers:

Spooky is a sweet girl in need of a loving home. She is outgoing and curious and will do anything for treats!

Apply to adopt Spooky today at Petfinder.

Cory, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Cory is a male domestic shorthair and tabby mix being kept at The Cat Network Inc.

He is already house-trained. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

Read more about how to adopt Cory on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.