Want to adopt a pet? Here are 4 delightful doggies to adopt now in Miami

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tim, Labrador retriever and American Bully mix

Tim is an adorable male Labrador retriever and American Bully mix being kept at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue.

Tim is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated. He is already house-trained.

Tim's current caretakers say:

Tim and four of his siblings ended up at the local kill shelter when his owner suddenly passed away. He enjoys playing with his toys and going for walks. Tim seeks a home where he will feel safe and loved.



Mater, American Bully and terrier mix

Mater is a lovable male American Bully and terrier mix staying at All Things Pawsible Animal Rescue.

Mater is already microchipped and neutered, and he has had all his shots. He is already house-trained.

Mater's current caretakers say:

Mater's owner abandoned him, and he was found running in the street at a busy intersection in Broward County. He's four years old, weighs 74 pounds and loves to go on walks and snuggle up with a human friend. He gets along with everyone—cats, dogs and people.



Jacque, Rhodesian ridgeback mix

Jacque is a male Rhodesian ridgeback mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

No other pets please: Jacque is looking for a family without other cats, dogs or small children. He is already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Jacque's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him:

Jacque was found with a deep wound on his neck, but we have been able to restore his health and confidence. Now, he's ready to return to an active life and seek a safe, loving home with a big bed. If you like going on hikes and walks, he's your dog!



Barry, black mouth cur mix

Barry is a lovable male black mouth cur mix currently residing at Fairy Tails.

Fairy Tails wants to place Barry in a home without small children or cats. He's already vaccinated and neutered.

Here's what Barry's friends at Fairy Tails think of him:

Barry is three years old and weighs 100 pounds. This sweet, calm boy needs an active owner who will help him lead a healthy lifestyle.



