Want to adopt a pet? Here are 4 lovable pups to adopt now in Miami

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Supreme, Dogo Argentino

Supreme is a male Dogo Argentino currently residing at Fur Angels Rescue.

Supreme is ready to make friends, and he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. He's mastered his house-training etiquette, he's neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Here's what Supreme's friends at Fur Angels Rescue think of him:

Supreme is a beautiful big boy, a pure bred Dogo Argentino with blue eyes.

Apply to adopt Supreme today at Petfinder.

Mila, American bulldog mix

Mila is a charming female American bulldog mix currently residing at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Mila is happy to keep company with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed.

Here's what Mila's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of her:

A loyal and loving companion.

Apply to adopt Mila today at Petfinder.

Ray, Labrador retriever mix

Ray is a male Labrador retriever mix currently housed at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Ray loves other dogs. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Here's what Ray's friends at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc. think of him:

He is a sweet, gentle, loving pup that just wants to settle down.

Read more about how to adopt Ray on Petfinder.

Yager, Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix

Yager is a handsome male Labrador retriever and American bulldog mix staying at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Yager needs special time to bond with you: He will need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. Yager is neutered and vaccinated.

Yager's current caretakers say:

A ride or die friend. He needs an experienced handler who knows how to set boundaries and give structure.

Apply to adopt Yager today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.