MIAMI - This week on the Bryan Norcross Podcast, Bryan is joined by the "Hurricane Man" himself, Josh Morgerman, as they discuss chasing storms around the world and his new show debuting Sept. 15 on the Science Channel.

SUBSCRIBE to The Bryan Norcross Podcast - iTunes | Android

You can follow Josh Morgerman here:

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.