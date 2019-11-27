Brickell has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue

Listed at $1,405/month, this 531-square-foot studio apartment, located at Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue, is 19.7% less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

The building offers garage parking; also expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

1408 Brickell Bay Drive

Here's a studio apartment at 1408 Brickell Bay Drive, which, at 480 square feet, is going for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a gym and an elevator. Also, expect to find carpeted floors and a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

224 S. W. 12th St.

Check out this 531-square-foot studio apartment at 224 S. W. 12th St., listed at $1,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

150 S.W. 10th St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 150 S.W. 10th St., which is going for $1,600/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit also comes with stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

