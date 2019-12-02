Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $4,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

480 N.E. 31st St.

Listed for $4,450/month, there's this two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo over at 480 N.E. 31st St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a resident lounge, garage parking, additional storage space and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Here's a 1,093-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 252 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $4,478/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, secured entry and a resident lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

600 N.E. 27th St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment situated at 600 N.E. 27th St. It's listed for $4,500/month for its 1,646 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

3081 Day Ave.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 3081 Day Ave. that's also going for $4,500/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

