Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

3636 N.E. First Ave.

Listed for $2,420/month for its 1,100 square feet, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3636 N.E. First Ave.

The building features garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bed, two-bathroom apartment at 1170 N.W. 11th St. that's going for $2,435/month.

The unit includes a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building includes a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1010 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 932-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1010 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,450/month.

Building amenities include an elevator and garage parking. The apartment also has central heating, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

133 N.E. Second Ave. (Downtown)

Located at 133 N.E. Second Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $2,450/month.

In the condo, expect to see stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a resident lounge, garage parking and a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

601 N.E. 23rd St.

Listed at $2,450/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 601 N.E. 23rd St.

The building includes an elevator. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

