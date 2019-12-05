Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed for $2,310/month for its 1,262 square feet, there's this studio apartment over at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

The building boasts a gym. The apartment also features a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2901 N.E. Second Ave.

Here's a 1,011-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2901 N.E. Second Ave. that's going for $2,320/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Next, check out this 1,146-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave. It's listed for $2,320/month.

The building boasts garage parking, a gym and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2425 S.W. 27th Ave. (Coral Way)



Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2425 S.W. 27th Ave. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 1,241 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking and an elevator. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

