What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Overtown, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Overtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Overtown is currently hovering around $1,500.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

950 N.W. 11th St.

Listed at $1,150/month, this 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 950 N.W. 11th St.

The listing promises a balcony and stainless steel appliances in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and an elevator. Pets are not welcome.

1835 N.W. Second Court

Next, here's a 575-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1835 N.W. Second Court that's going for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you'll see granite countertops. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1117 N.W. Third Ave.

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1117 N.W. Third Ave. It's listed for $1,175/month.

Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

