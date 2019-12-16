Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed for $3,829/month for its 1,142 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1300 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Here's a 1,076-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $3,850/month.

The condo comes with a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a gym and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

2635 Tigertail Ave.

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 2635 Tigertail Ave. It's also listed for $3,850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a balcony, a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

31 S.E. Fifth St. (Brickell)

Located at 31 S.E. Fifth St., here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,850/month.

In the unit, expect to see stainless steel appliances and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

500 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Finally, listed at $3,890/month, this 1,616-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment is located at 500 Brickell Ave.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.