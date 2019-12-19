Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,807/month, this 1,199-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The apartment has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

240 N. W. 24th St.

Then, here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 240 N. W. 24th St. that's going for $2,816/month.

You can expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1600 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Located at 1600 N.E. First Ave., here's a 1,110-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,850/month.

The listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building includes garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Also listed at $2,850/month, this 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 801 S. Miami Ave.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. The unit also has hardwood floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

520 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 520 Brickell Key Drive. It's listed for $2,850/month for its 1,555 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a gym and secured entry. The rental is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

