What apartments will $2,200 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,800.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Listed at $2,105/month, this 1,152-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 150 S.E. Third Ave.

The unit has central heating. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

133 N.E. Second Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 133 N.E. Second Ave. It's listed for $2,150/month for its 1,010 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck and assigned parking. The unit also offers stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

340 S.E. Third St.

Here's an 808-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 340 S.E. Third St. that's going for $2,179/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building comes with secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $500 pet fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

253 N.E. Second St.

Located at 253 N.E. Second St., here's a 1,146-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/month.

The condo features a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features a fitness center, garage parking and an elevator. Animals are not permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 790 square feet.

The listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features a fitness center and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.