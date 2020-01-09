Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

South-West Coconut Grove is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3593 Franklin Ave.

Listed at $1,700/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling is located at 3593 Franklin Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Also, expect air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3100 Carter St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

You can expect central heating and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3270 William Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3270 William Ave., which, at 864 square feet, is going for $1,780/month.

The building offers outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3655 Oak Ave.

Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 3655 Oak Ave., listed at $1,850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

