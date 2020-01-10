What apartments will $2,900 rent you in Coral Way this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,550.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3760 Bird Road

Listed at $2,823/month, this 1,123-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2560 S.W. 27th Ave.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment located at 2560 S.W. 27th Ave. It's listed for $2,900/month for its 1,268 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and assigned parking. In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a $1,000 security deposit.

2290 S.W. 26th Lane

Here's a 1,530-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2290 S.W. 26th Lane that's also going for $2,900/month.

The house has a dishwasher, central heating and a garage. The backyard is gated. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2610 S.W. 24th Terrace

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house that's located at 2610 S.W. 24th Terrace. It, too, is listed for $2,900/month.

The house has outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

