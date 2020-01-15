Budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does the budget price on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,000, compared to a $1,775 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

239 S.W. 12th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 239 S.W. 12th St., which, at 540 square feet, is going for $1,565/month.

The building features an elevator. Also, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue

Then there's this 531-square-foot apartment at Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Second Avenue, listed at $1,588/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building includes garage parking. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

237 S.W. 13th St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 237 S.W. 13th St., is listed for $1,650/month.

The unit has a balcony, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and additional storage space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

825 Brickell Bay Drive

And here's a studio condo at 825 Brickell Bay Drive, which is also going for $1,650/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and a gym. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

1300 Brickell Bay Drive

Over at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, there's this 486-square-foot studio condo, going for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features an elevator, garage parking and a gym. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.