The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,850, compared to a $1,799 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 38.2% less than the $1,700/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

Expect to find a balcony and air conditioning in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 150 S.E. Third Ave., is listed for $1,525/month for its 642 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 security deposit.

69 N.W. Ninth St.

Then there's a studio apartment at 69 N.W. Ninth St., which is going for $1,550/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

57 N.E. 14th St.

Next, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 57 N.E. 14th St., listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. The building features secured entry and garage parking. This rental is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 deposit.

211 S.E. Second Ave.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 211 S.E. Second Ave., which, with 674 square feet, is going for $1,690/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

