The most affordable apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

South-West Coconut Grove is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3589 Franklin Ave.

Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 3589 Franklin Ave.

You'll find central heating in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3100 Carter St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

The unit has central heating and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3270 William Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3270 William Ave., which, at 864 square feet, is going for $1,780/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3629 S.W. 37th Ave.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, situated at 3629 S.W. 37th Ave., is listed for $3,000/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and outdoor space. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

3139 Hibiscus St.

And here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 3139 Hibiscus St., which, with 1,972 square feet, is going for $3,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, expect to find central heating and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.