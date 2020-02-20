Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

Downtown has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 39.1% less than the $1,725/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The unit comes with a balcony and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

150 S.E. Third Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 150 S.E. Third Ave., which, at 642 square feet, is going for $1,525/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. The residence also includes central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $500 deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

Northeast First Avenue and Northeast 10th Street

Then there's this 354-square-foot apartment at Northeast First Avenue and Northeast 10th Street, listed at $1,530/month.

The apartment has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

100 N.W. Fourth St.

Check out this 646-square-foot studio apartment at 100 N.W. Fourth St., listed at $1,600/month.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 deposit.

(Here's the listing.)

Northeast Third Street

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft at Northeast Third Street, which, with 662 square feet, is going for $1,650/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.