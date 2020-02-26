The cheapest apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Brickell is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

185 S.W. Seventh St.

Listed at $1,400/month, this studio condo, located at 185 S.W. Seventh St. is 28.2% less than the $1,950/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

520 Brickell Key Drive

Here's a studio condo at 520 Brickell Key Drive, which is going for $1,590/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

104 S.W. Ninth St.

Then there's this 630-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 104 S.W. Ninth St., listed at $1,600/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

237 S.W. 13th St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 237 S.W. 13th St., which is going for $1,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and additional storage space. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a balcony. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

