The most affordable apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in Flagami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,275, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Flagami via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3671 N.W. 15th St.

Listed at $1,000/month, this short-stay studio apartment, located at 3671 N.W. 15th St., is 25.9% less than the $1,350/month median rent for a studio in Flagami.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

1020 N.W. 31st Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 1020 N.W. 31st Ave., is listed for $1,150/month.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3420 N.W. Third St.

Then there's this short-stay studio at 3420 N.W. Third St., also listed at $1,200/month.

The residence includes a renovated kitchen. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

