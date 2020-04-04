What apartments will $2,600 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,900.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

90 S.W. Third St.

Listed at $2,550/month, this 1,087-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 90 S.W. Third St.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include a fitness center and an elevator. Pets are not allowed.

201 S.E. Second Ave.

Here's a 1,056-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 201 S.E. Second Ave. that's going for $2,562/month.

The unit listing promises a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Building amenities feature assigned parking and a fitness center. Canine companions are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $2,600/month.

Plan on carpeted floors in the unit. The building boasts on-site management, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

900 Biscayne Blvd.

Located at 900 Biscayne Blvd., here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,600/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking and a fitness center. Canine companions are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

335 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Finally, listed at $2,600/month, this 1,105-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 335 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Look for a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building boasts an elevator. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

