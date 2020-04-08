What apartments will $2,700 rent you in Brickell, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 S.W. First Ave.

Listed at $2,650/month, this 1,009-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 1111 S.W. First Ave.

The condo includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building features a fitness center and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

185 S.W. Seventh St.

Here's a 1,179-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 185 S.W. Seventh St. that's going for $2,650/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1450 Brickell Bay Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1450 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,690/month.

In the condo, expect to find a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building has a fitness center. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1000 Brickell Plaza

Here's a 737-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Brickell Plaza that's going for $2,700/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and garage parking. The apartment also features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

