The cheapest apartments for rent in Alameda - West Flagler, Miami

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Alameda - West Flagler look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,432, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Alameda - West Flagler via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

265 N.W. 32nd Court

First, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 265 N.W. 32nd Court, listed at $1,300/month.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2268 S.W. Eighth St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2268 S.W. Eighth St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,400/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and central heating in the apartment. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. The listing is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $60 application fee.

2331 S.W. Fifth St.

Finally, there's this apartment with one bedroom and two bathrooms at 2331 S.W. Fifth St., also listed at $1,400/month.

Plan on air conditioning in the furnished unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

