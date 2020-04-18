Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in South-West Coconut Grove are hovering around $2,500, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a South-West Coconut Grove rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3589 Franklin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 3589 Franklin Ave.

In the unit, expect to find central heating. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3100 Carter St.

Photo: Zumper

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

The residence offers stainless steel appliances and central heating. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3130 Hibiscus St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3130 Hibiscus St., which, at 828 square feet, is going for $1,775/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

3621 Franklin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 3621 Franklin Ave., listed at $3,200/month.

In the residence, anticipate an eat-in kitchen, a walk-in closet and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the listing.)

3375 Percival Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Finally, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at 3375 Percival Ave., is listed for $3,500/month for its 1,848 square feet.

In the unit, plan on a balcony and a renovated kitchen. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. This listing is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

