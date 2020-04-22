The most affordable apartments for rent in the Little Haiti, Miami

It can be challenging to find a bargain when in the market for a new living arrangement. So what does the low-end price on a rental in the Little Haiti look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,200, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Little Haiti via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6970 N.W. Second Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $900/month, this studio apartment, located at 6970 N.W. Second Ave., is 25.0% less than the $1,200/month median rent for a studio in the Little Haiti.

You'll find air conditioning in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

177 N.E. 50th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This studio apartment, situated at 177 N.E. 50th St., is listed for $950/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a renovated kitchen in the unit. The building offers secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

53 N.E. 49th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a studio apartment at 53 N.E. 49th St., which is going for $1,050/month.

The building features secured entry. You can also expect air conditioning in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.