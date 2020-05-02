What apartments will $2,100 rent you in Brickell, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Brickell?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Brickell is currently hovering around $2,100.

So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

201 SW 17th Road

Photo: Zumper

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 201 S.W. 17th Road. It's also listed for $2,050/month.

The building features an elevator, a fitness center and a resident lounge. In the unit, the listing promises granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

801 Brickell Bay Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 990-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 801 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $2,050/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1200 Brickell Bay Drive

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,050/month.

The building features a fitness center. The condo also includes in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2451 Brickell Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 2451 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,100/month for its 886 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1300 Brickell Bay Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive that's going for $2,100/month.

The building features garage parking and a fitness center. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.