Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

It can be challenging to find a bargain when looking for a new spot to live. So what does the low-end price on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $2,500, compared to a $1,850 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3445 Franklin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,550/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3445 Franklin Ave.

The building offers secured entry, outdoor space and assigned parking. Also, expect stainless steel appliances in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3605 Frow Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 3605 Frow Ave., is listed for $2,750/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

3621 Franklin Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 3621 Franklin Ave., which is going for $3,200/month.

The residence features an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

3775 Kumquat Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3775 Kumquat Ave., listed at $3,600/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. You can also expect to see central air conditioning and a renovated kitchen in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3139 Hibiscus St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, situated at 3139 Hibiscus St., is listed for $3,600/month for its 1,972 square feet.

Expect to see central heating and a dishwasher in the townhouse. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

