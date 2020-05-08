What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,900.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

151 S.E. First St.

Listed at $1,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 151 S.E. First St.

The unit includes high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and large windows. The building has a fitness center and a roof deck. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1600 N.E. First Ave.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1600 N.E. First Ave. It's also listed for $1,550/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and garage parking. You can also expect to find a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

234 N.E. Third St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 234 N.E. Third St. that's going for $1,595/month.

The building features a fitness center, assigned parking and concierge service. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

253 N.E. Second St.

Next, check out this studio condo that's located at 253 N.E. Second St. It's listed for $1,599/month.

The building features a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

100 N.W. Fourth St.

Lastly, located at 100 N.W. Fourth St., here's a 646-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Look out for a $500 deposit.

