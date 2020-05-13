The most affordable apartments for rent in downtown Miami

It can be challenging to find a good deal when seeking a new living arrangement. So what does the budget price on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,890, compared to a $1,819 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 37.5% less than the $1,681/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 NW Fourth St.

Here's a studio apartment at 100 N.W. Fourth St., which, at 646 square feet, is going for $1,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

Northeast Third Street

Then there's this 662-square-foot loft with one bedroom and one bathroom at Northeast Third Street, listed at $1,650/month.

In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking and a gym.

(See the listing here.)

73 NE 14th St.

Check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 73 N.E. 14th St., listed at $1,700/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. In the unit, expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

133 NE Second Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 133 N.E. Second Ave., which is going for $1,750/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

