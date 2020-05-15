The cheapest apartments for rent in the Little Haiti, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the Little Haiti are hovering around $1,200, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Little Haiti rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5715 N.W. Sixth Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $900/month, this 1,507-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5715 N.W. Sixth Ave., is 20.0% less than the $1,125/month median rent for a studio in the Little Haiti.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

6970 N.W. Second Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This studio apartment, situated at 6970 N.W. Second Ave., is also listed for $900/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

50 N.W. 79th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a studio apartment at 50 N.W. 79th St., which is going for $950/month.

The listing promises air conditioning in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

53 N.E. 49th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this apartment at 53 N.E. 49th St., listed at $1,050/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features secured entry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.