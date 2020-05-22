The cheapest apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

Flagami is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Flagami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Flagami via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

801 N.W. 47th Ave.

Listed at $1,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 801 N.W. 47th Ave., is 8.0% less than the $1,250/month median rent for a one bedroom in Flagami.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3060 N.W. 19th Terrace

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 3060 N.W. 19th Terrace, is listed for $1,200/month.

The unit has central air conditioning and a renovated kitchen; there's also outdoor space and assigned parking available. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3420 N.W. Third St.

Here's a studio apartment at 3420 N.W. Third St., which is also going for $1,200/month.

The building features assigned parking. The residence also features a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

5201 N.W. Seventh St.

Lastly, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment at 5201 N.W. Seventh St., listed at $1,380/month.

The building features an elevator. Also, expect to find a balcony in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

