The cheapest apartments for rent in Shenandoah, Miami

Shenandoah is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Shenandoah look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Shenandoah via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1430 S.W. 14th Terrace

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1430 S.W. 14th Terrace, is listed for $1,400/month.

The unit features air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1401 S.W. 22nd St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1401 S.W. 22nd St., which is going for $1,500/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym, a roof deck and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2160 S.W. 16th Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 694-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2160 S.W. 16th Ave., listed at $1,525/month.

The condo features a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.