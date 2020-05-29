The most affordable apartments for rent in Alameda - West Flagler, Miami

Alameda - West Flagler is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Alameda - West Flagler look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Alameda - West Flagler via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

700 S.W. 51st Ave.

Listed at $975/month, this studio apartment, located at 700 S.W. 51st Ave., is 7.1% less than the $1,050/month median rent for a studio in Alameda - West Flagler.

The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3620 S.W. 15th St.

This studio apartment, situated at 3620 S.W. 15th St., is listed for $950/month.

You can expect a ceiling fan in the residence. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

470 N.W. 33rd Ave.

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 470 N.W. 33rd Ave., listed at $1,300/month.

The building includes garage parking. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

2379 S.W. Ninth St.

Lastly, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2379 S.W. Ninth St., is listed for $1,350/month.

The condo comes with central air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. The building offers assigned parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

