Budget apartments for rent in the Little Haiti, Miami

Little Haiti is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Little Haiti look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Little Haiti via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5715 NW Sixth Ave.

Listed at $900/month, this 1,507-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5715 NW Sixth Ave., is 20% less than the $1,125/month median rent for a studio in Little Haiti.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6970 NW Second Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 6970 NW Second Ave., is also listed for $900/month.

The unit features air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

50 NW 79th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 50 NW 79th St., which is going for $950/month.

Cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

53 NE 49th St.

Then there's this apartment at 53 N.E. 49th St., listed at $1,050/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. The building offers secured entry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

156 NW 62nd St.

Check out this studio apartment at 156 NW 62nd St., listed at $1,100/month.

In the unit, you're promised central air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

